Hertha Berlin manager worried about Kevin-Prince Boateng's fitness

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Hertha Berlin manager, Pal Dardai, is not satisfied by the contribution of experienced forward Kevin-Prince Boateng to the team.

The 34-year-old rejoined his boyhood club in the summer transfer window but has struggled to play beyond sixty minutes for the capital club.



Although he also adds a lot in terms of experience and inspiration, the young Hertha team currently finds themselves two places above the drop zone following the 2-1 defeat to Freiburg.



The Ghanaian forward was replaced by Dennis Jastrzembsk after 59 minutes against Freiburg.

"Kevin either plays a good half or 60 minutes, that's always the plan. And we knew that with him beforehand," said Pal Dardai.



"Every game looks good for 20 minutes as long as Kevin has the strength. However, that is not enough for Hertha, which is already back in the basement."



Kevin Prince-Boateng has made five appearances so far and he is yet to score and provide an assist for Hertha Berlin in the 2021/22 season.