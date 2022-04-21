0
Hertha Berlin’s remaining Bundesliga games are finals – Kevin-Prince Boateng declares

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has declared that Hertha Berlin's remaining Bundesliga games are finals and must be treated as such.

Hertha Berlin currently sits in 15th place with 29 points and must avoid dropping points in their next four games to avoid being relegated.

Last Saturday, they defeated Augsburg 1-0 at home, a game in which the Ghanaian attacker excelled.

The former Barcelona player told reports that he was pleased with the team's performance, adding that they must win their remaining games to stay in the top flight.

"We played an outstanding game. Now we still have four finals,” he said.

Boateng has made 14 appearances this season since joining as a free agent last summer.

His contract will expire at the end of the season.

