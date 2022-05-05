0
Menu
Sports

Hertha coach Felix Magath justifies decision to bench KP Boateng in some games

KP Boateng 1 KP Boateng

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach for Hertha Berlin, Felix Magath has explained that he sometimes benches KP Boateng because he wants him fit for other games.

The Ghana international signed for his boyhood club last summer after ending his stay in Italy where he played for AC Monza.

Although he was signed to lead Hertha Berlin with his experience, injuries in the first round of the season meant he missed a lot of games.

In recent months, Coach Felix Magath has tried to be cautious with the player and has hence intentionally benched him in some matches.

Explaining his decision to BZ, the gaffer said it is because he needs him for other important matches.

“From day one I wanted Prince to be on the pitch in the finals. That's why I initially left him on the bench against teams with strong play. The risk of injury was too great. He should convince against Augsburg, Stuttgart and Bielefeld. And he did,” Coach Felix Magath said.

Up next for Hertha Berlin, the team is set to face Mainz in the German Bundesliga this weekend.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Please forgive me for anything I didn't say, do - Dag's tribute to son
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction
3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana
NPP communications broke down because of me – Bridget Otoo shades
Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise
KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government