Highlights: Asante Kotoko draw with Ashantigold to win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko claimed a record-extending 25th Ghana Premier League title on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after securing a draw against AshantiGold in the Adansi derby at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The draw was enough to secure the Porcupine Warriors' first title since 2014, dethroning sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, who won the trophy last season.

Prosper Narteh's team went into the game knowing that a point would be enough to secure the title with three games to spare, and they fought hard for it.

They got off to a shaky start, and the Miners took advantage, with in-form attacker Yaw Annor scoring a superb opener.

The goal came in the 10th minute, and it forced Kotoko to improve. They began to create decent opportunities but failed to capitalize as the first half ended.

Kotoko returned from the break more determined, and they were rewarded in the 66th minute when Maxwell Agyemang headed into the net.

Asante Kotoko held on for the draw, which confirmed their title.

