Highlights: Asante Kotoko scores late to defeat RC Kadiogo 1-0 in CAF Champions League

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko are returning to Ghana with a good first leg result for the CAF Champions League preliminary clash against RC Kadiogo.

The team nicknamed Porcupine Warriors today played as a guest to the team from Burkina Faso in a first-leg game staged in Benin.

In a tough contest that ensued between the two teams, a late goal from Isaac Oppong sealed a narrow 1-0 win for the visitors.

Watch highlights of today's victory below:

The narrow win goes in favour of Asante Kotoko especially as the club will have home advantage for the reverse fixture.

That game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

As already announced by the club, Asante Kotoko will host RC Kadiogo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko are expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday. The team will immediately return to training to prepare for the crucial second-leg clash against the Burkinabe opponent.

