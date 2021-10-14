Highlights: Asante Kotoko suffers pre-season friendly defeat against Al Hilal United

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko's first pre-season friendly in the United Arab Emirates ended in defeat to Al Hilal United.

A second-half own goal from right-back Christopher Nettey settled the game between the Porcupine Warriors and the United Arab Emirates club.



The Reds started the game as the better side and nearly took the lead after Patrick Asmah's cross failed to get the needed connection from new forward Clinton Opoku.



Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama then displayed quality, after a deadly combination between him and Dickson Afoakwa found Joseph Adomako, but the forward's effort went wide.



After the break, it was all Al Hilal and the pressure paid off, forcing Christopher Nettey to score an own goal.

Coach Prosper Ogum gave his new players the opportunity to make their friendly debut with Richmond Lamptey, Clinton Opoku, Dickson Afoakwa, and Joseph Adomako all starting.



The Kumasi-based club will play another friendly before returning home ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign.



Watch highlights below:



