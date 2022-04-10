12
Highlights: Gameboy Tagoe loses by unanimous decision to Ryan Garcia

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former IBO Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel 'Gameboy' Tagoe lost by a unanimous decision to American boxer, Ryan Garcia in their eliminator fight on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Garcia (22-0, 18 KO) took the fight on scores of 118-109, 119-108, and 119-108.

Gameboy was dropped in the second round by Garcia but recovered quickly to continue the fight.

Garcia, 23, hadn’t fought since the calendar turned over from 2020 to 2021 when he got off the canvas to stop Luke Campbell.

He pulled out of fights last summer and last fall, and also underwent hand surgery and parted with trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Garcia landed 165 out of 569 punches, while Gameboy landed 90 out of 391 punches.

A win for Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe would have taken him closer to relishing a world title shot in the Lightweight division later in the year.

The win takes Ryan Garcia who is unbeaten to a record of 22 wins and 18 knockouts with Gameboy recording his second defeat in 34 bouts in history.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
