Highlights: Hearts of Oak 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday afternoon defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 thanks to a superb brace from striker Kofi Kordzi.

The Phobians due to the load of playing in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup had a difficult start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Following the team’s exit from the two continental competitions, players and technical team handlers have turned their attention on turning things around.



Today at the Cape Coast Stadium, Hearts of Oak locked horns with Berekum Chelsea to clear an outstanding game from matchday five.



In a game where the Phobians dominated play, the team scored through Kofi Kordzi in the early parts of the first half to hold the advantage before the break.

Later in the second half, the strong and powerful striker scored again to complete a brace while sealing a crucial 2-0 win for Hearts of Oak to merit all three points from the game against Berekum Chelsea.



Watch the Highlights below:



