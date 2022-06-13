Highlights: How Asante Kotoko lifted GPL trophy after beating Elmina Sharks 3-0

Asante Kotoko mauled Elmina Sharks 3-0 to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy for the 2021/22 season.

Imoro Ibrahim scored a stupendous free-kick from long range to put the Porcupines in the lead to start the celebrations for the evening. Kotoko went into the break with a one-goal lead.



Cameroonian international George Mfegue who came on as the substitute put the cherry on the cake as he netted a brace in the game.



Mfegue’s goal sent the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to raptures as Kotoko’s supporters went wild before the final whistle.

Watch match highlights below



