Highlights: How Kotoko defeated Aduana Stars 2-0 to claim top spot

Asante Kotoko have climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after defeating Aduana Stars 2-0 in Dormaa on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors visited the Nana Agyemang Badu Park hoping to upset the opponent to win for the first time in the last decade.



Following an impressive start to the game where the visitors dominated play, striker George Mfegue scored in the 15th minute to shoot Asante Kotoko into a deserved lead.



Later in the second half, Richmond Lamptey netted a second in added time to seal a fantastic 2-0 win for Asante Kotoko to condemn Aduana Stars to a rare defeat at home.



Courtesy of the win, Asante Kotoko have climbed to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table.

The team has a game in hand and could open a gap at the top with a win against what will be a game against rivals Hearts of Oak.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



