Highlights: Kwabena Owusu scores as Qarabag draw against Ferencvaros in Champions League playoff

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana forward, Kwabena Owusu scored to help Qarabag draw 1-1 against Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Champions League playoffs.
The 25-year-old's 34th minute strike canceled an early strike from Frank Boli as Qarabag were held by Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.
Kwabena Owusu started and lasted the entire duration as the Azerbaijani giants secured a 1-1 draw.
They travel to Hungary next week for the second leg as the quest for qualification to the group stage continues.
Kwabena Owusu scored the winner in the earlier round against FC Zurich and will be hoping to help Qarabag make the group stage this season.
He has now scored two goals in five games in the UEFA Champions League.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Watch highlights of Osman Bukari's hattrick in Champions League qualifying round
- Jonathan Mensah marks 150th appearance for Columbus Crew
- Bernard Tekpetey scores for Ludogorets but in their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb
- Newcastle United still keen on Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi
- 'Sometimes it happens' – Jonathan Mensah on playing qualifiers without going to tournament
- Read all related articles