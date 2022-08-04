0
Highlights: Kwabena Owusu scores as Qarabag draw against Ferencvaros in Champions League playoff

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward, Kwabena Owusu scored to help Qarabag draw 1-1 against Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Champions League playoffs.

The 25-year-old's 34th minute strike canceled an early strike from Frank Boli as Qarabag were held by Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

Kwabena Owusu started and lasted the entire duration as the Azerbaijani giants secured a 1-1 draw.

They travel to Hungary next week for the second leg as the quest for qualification to the group stage continues.

Kwabena Owusu scored the winner in the earlier round against FC Zurich and will be hoping to help Qarabag make the group stage this season.

He has now scored two goals in five games in the UEFA Champions League.

