2
Menu
Sports

Highlights of Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso at WAFU U20 tournament

Video Archive
Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defending champions Ghana lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso on Saturday, 14 May 2022, and got eliminated at the 2022 WAFU U20 Zone B  tournament.

This means the Black Satellites will not be in Egypt to defend their African title they won in Mauritania.

It was Ghana second straight defeat at the tournament which served as a qualifier for the CAF U20 Cup of Nations.

Burkina Faso took a 33rd minute lead through Moussa Ky but the Black Satellites leveled before half time through substitute Alex Sarfo.

But after Ghana bowed out of the tournament following a last minute winner from Abdul Rachid Zagre.

Ghana started the game the better of the two sides, dominating the early exchanges with Abdul Razak coming close with a ferocious free-kick.

Emmanuel Annor forced a save from Burkina Faso goalie Philippe Pare but halfway into the first half the Young Stallions started to seize control.

They took the lead after a brilliant work from the left, with Moussa Ky heading home.

Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso:

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Related Articles: