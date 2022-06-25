0
Highlights of Nigeria’s victory over Burkina Faso in WAFU U-17 Championship final

Sat, 25 Jun 2022

Nigeria's u-17 side mounted a spirited performance to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to lift the WAFU U-17 Championship on Friday, June 23, 2022.

The Eaglets did not waste much time as they struck first in the 22nd minute through Abubakar Abdulahi.

The Nigerians held on to their lead till the 42nd minute when the Burkinabes equalized Oueraogo.

Straight from recess Abubakar Abdulahi scored the winner for Nigeria via a header in the 46th minute.

The Nigerians remained resolute in defence till the final whistle to be crowned champions of the WAFU u-17 Championship.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso would now represent West Africa at the u-17 AFCON in Algeria later this year.

Watch highlights of the match below:

