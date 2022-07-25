Highlights of how Hearts of Oak trio inspired Black Galaxies to thrash Benin

The Black Galaxies of Ghana are a step closer to securing qualification to the 2023 CHAN tournament scheduled to be staged in Algeria.

The locally assembled National team today hosted their counterpart from Benin in a first-leg clash.



Courtesy of a fantastic display from the Black Galaxies, the team has managed to brush aside the opponent.



During the game played at the Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana’s team dominated play and made sure the dominance counted at the end of the 90 minutes.



On the matchday, Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring for the side in the 25th minute.



Before halftime, Jonah Attuquaye also managed to put the ball in the back of the Benin net but it was ruled out for offside.

After the break, two more goals from Hearts of Oak duo Mohammed Alhassan and Gladson Awako propelled the Black Galaxies to seal a delightful 3-0 win at the end of the encounter.



After today’s game, the Black Galaxies are now set to prepare for the second leg of the encounter in Benin.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



