Hilarious video of linesman 'getting lost' in Kotoko, Gold Stars game trends on social media

Assistant referee, Theophilus Akugre

A ridiculous moment that was captured during Asante Kotoko's game against Bibiani Gold Stars has popped up in the trends the day after the game.

Assistant referee, Theophilus Akugre totally forgot his position and found himself close to the 18-yard box during Kotoko's second goal in the game.



Kotoko won the match, beating Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 20. George Mfegue scored a brace, with Augustine Agyapong, Franck Etouga, and Samuel Boating adding one each to complete the riot.



However, not Kotoko putting up a five-star performance is in the trends nor the league's top scorer Etouga netting his 14 goals of the season but rather 'lost' Akuhre is the talk of the town.



Many have ridiculed him. However, the conversation has been whether his act is within the laws?



There are no clear rules regarding assistant referees entering the field during the game. According to the FIFA Laws, the assistant referee can enter the pitch to help the referee control situations like ensuring a wall is 10 yards away from the ball during freekick and also during improper misco0nducts.

Watch the Video as well as some reactions below







Reactions





Kotoko sweet even the linesman wanna join the team ???????????? — Simone Baggio (@simona11ppp) March 13, 2022

This is funny, unprofessional and very biased ???????????? the linesman is purely a Kotoko supporter ???????????????? — Make that Dream a Reality???? (@Hitwaddle) March 13, 2022

Have read a couple of comments that says the linesman's incident in the Kotoko Bibiani game was right since the ref was away from the action. I only want a reference or precedence to be sure. — Frank Appiah (@sportyfrank) March 13, 2022

The linesman is a kotoko fan ????. Enjoying the game he forgot himself https://t.co/aV0u2Km7mz — pakay (@_realkay97) March 13, 2022

Linesman mu Pro max ????



I guess he was enjoying Kotoko’s play pic.twitter.com/jqGgwkEO7V — Henneh Vincent (@vincenthenneh1) March 13, 2022

That linesman dey support Kotoko... No doubt! ???? ???? ???? — It is what it is... (@esiriumukoro) March 14, 2022