2
Menu
Sports

Hilarious video of linesman 'getting lost' in Kotoko, Gold Stars game trends on social media

Assistant Referee, Theophilus Akugre.jpeg Assistant referee, Theophilus Akugre

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A ridiculous moment that was captured during Asante Kotoko's game against Bibiani Gold Stars has popped up in the trends the day after the game.

Assistant referee, Theophilus Akugre totally forgot his position and found himself close to the 18-yard box during Kotoko's second goal in the game.

Kotoko won the match, beating Bibiani Gold Stars 5-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 20. George Mfegue scored a brace, with Augustine Agyapong, Franck Etouga, and Samuel Boating adding one each to complete the riot.

However, not Kotoko putting up a five-star performance is in the trends nor the league's top scorer Etouga netting his 14 goals of the season but rather 'lost' Akuhre is the talk of the town.

Many have ridiculed him. However, the conversation has been whether his act is within the laws?

There are no clear rules regarding assistant referees entering the field during the game. According to the FIFA Laws, the assistant referee can enter the pitch to help the referee control situations like ensuring a wall is 10 yards away from the ball during freekick and also during improper misco0nducts.

Watch the Video as well as some reactions below



Reactions











Match highlights

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How SP urged MPs to go to court over Deputy Speakers’ voting rights
Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Chief of Staff
Ashaiman op was to fetch two Nigerian accomplices
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
He's not being smart - Computer man chides Obofour
Ghanaian man in the U.S kills himself after losing his wife to suicide
Edwin Danquah – Meet the young Ghanaian goalkeeper who idolizes Andre Onana
What Bulldog said about Shatta Wale’s mother’s homelessness saga
Related Articles: