Hiram Boateng on target for MK Dons against Bolton Wanderers in League One opener

Hiram Kojo Kwarteng Boateng in action for his side

English-born of Ghanaian descent, Hiram Kojo Kwarteng Boateng was on target for Milton Keynes Dons in their 3-3 away draw against Bolton Wanderers in the opener of the English League One for the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old climbed off the bench to score the third goal of the game for his side as they took a 3-2 lead with just seven minutes to end the game.



Mohammed Eisa put the away side infront in the 22nd minute with the opening goal of the game.



Josh Sheehan got the equalizer for Bolton Wanderers in the 30th minute as the game ended 1-1 in the first half.

Amadou Bakayako scored in the 67th minute to put Bolton in the lead but the lead was cut short in the 71st minute through Scott Twine.



Boateng came on going into the last 10 minutes of the match and thought he had won the game for his team when he found the back of the net just two minutes after coming on with a beautiful strike to give the away team a 3-2 lead with seven minutes to go.



Alex Baptiste scored late in the game to secure a point for Bolton Wanderers who were close to a defeat in their opening game of the season.