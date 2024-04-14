Hiram Boateng provides assist in Mansfield Town's loss to Milton Keynes Dons

Hiram Boateng

Hiram Boateng delivered a standout performance in Mansfield Town's 4-1 defeat to Milton Keynes Dons in the English League Two on Saturday.

The English-born Ghanaian, who started the game at the Stadium MK, played a crucial role in Mansfield's goal and lasted 86 minutes on the field.



The game kicked off with Max Dean of MK Dons scoring a left-footed shot from the right side of the box in the 13th minute.



However, Boateng's assist to Elliott Hewitt in the 30th minute brought Mansfield Town back into the game. Hewitt's right-footed shot from very close range found the bottom right corner.

Despite Boateng's efforts, Mansfield Town conceded three more goals. Davis Keillor-Dunn scored twice in the 51st and 90th minutes, while James Gale sealed the victory for Milton Keynes Dons in the 90 + 2 minute.



Boateng has been a consistent performer for Mansfield Town this season, playing 31 games, scoring five goals, and providing three assists in the league.