Hired to be fired: Five coaches who have been sacked in Ghana Premier League so far

Former Medeama head coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu

Ashanti Gold sack Ernest Thompson after three matches

Unispiring Medeama axe head coach Ignatus Osei Fosu



Reiner Kraft leaves Accra Lions after two years



Five managers have been sacked six matches into the new Ghana Premier League season.



Some clubs have had a good start, others are experiencing early season misfortunes, whereas a few a struggling for consistency. When it comes to bad results, coaches are the first point of blame and unlucky, they get jettisoned.



Here are the five coached sacked after matchday 6

Rainer Kraft-Accra Lions



Kraft left his post as head coach of Accra Lions on December, 8, 2021. He is the most recent coaching casualty the GPL.



Kraft, spent two years with Lions and led them to a historic top-flight qualification. However, three defeats, two wins, and a draw could not keep him his job.



The German won 1-0 in his last game at the dugout as Accra Lions head coach.



Ignatius Osei Fosu - Medeama SC

Ignatius Osei Fosu lasted four months at Medeama. The former Eleven Wonders coach was appointed in August, 2021 and got sack in November.



The young manager failed to managed a single win in the three games he managed. he recorded two draw and a loss.



Ernest Thompson Quartey- Ashantigold



Ernest Thompson was appointed as Ashanti Gold coach before the start of the season. The manager signed a two-year contract in September with an option to extend for another year.



Surprisingly, Thompson was axed after just two months. He was the first casualty this season, exiting the club after managing three games. He won one, drew one and lost one.

Thompson's late game in charge of Ashanti Gold was a 2-0 defeat to King Faisal.



Nii Odartey Lamptey- Elmina Sharks



Odartey Lamptey was Elmina Sharks' messiah at the tail end of last season. he took over for the second half of the season and ensured that the Green and White maintained thier premiership status.



Unfortunately, Odartey turned in his resignation letter after five matches into his new season. He won one, lost three and drew one of those five matches this season.



His last game was a 3-1 defeat to Eleven Wonders.

Abdul Henan - Berekum Chelsea



After finishing last season as an interim manager for Berekum Chelsea, Henan was named the substantive coach before the start of this term. But he got sacked after three matches. He lost two and drew one.



Abdul Hanan's last game as a manager was a 2-1 away loss to Karela United.