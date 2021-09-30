'His work ethics & attitude are what we need now' – Fred Pappoe

Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President, Mr. Fred Pappoe, is convinced Milovan Rajevac’s appointment is the best decision for the Black Stars at the moment.

Milovan Rajevac was named as Black Stars boss for the second time, 11 years after he left his post as Black Stars Coach.



The Serbian tactician was handed a 1-year contract and given the mandate of winning the 2021 AFCON which will take place in Cameroon next year and also qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup.



While Milo’s appointment has been met with mixed feelings, Fred Pappoe believes his second return is the right decision made by the GFA considering what the Serb brings onboard.



“This is an opportunity to work with a coach who has done it before and worked diligently. Not just in terms of results but the way he applied himself to the job.” – Fred Pappoe told Citi Sports.

“His work ethic, his attitude, commitment and determination I believe are very important ingredients that the Black Stars need at this moment and that is what actually gives me the excitement” – He further added.



“Milovan does not have to talk or espouse his virtues for me to see because I witnessed it in his first stint and I believe if he applies the same level of discipline and control we saw him do in his first stint over here, I’m more than convinced at least the team will be an improved team,” he concluded.



Milo’s first assignment in his second tenure as Black Stars Coach will commence with the 2022 World Cup Qualifier against Zimbabwe.