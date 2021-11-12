Historical 2004/05 games that can inspire current Black Stars to beat South Africa on Sunday

In 2006, the Black Stars of Ghana overcame all odds to defeat South Africa to qualify for their first-ever World Cup in Germany.

As Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualification dream is in the balance after dropping points against Ethiopia here is a bit of history to inspire the lads to victory on Sunday.



Prior to that match in 2004, Ghana had not beaten the Bafana Bafana side in any match. The Black Stars had played South Africa on 5 different occasions since 1994 losing 3 matches and drawing 2.



But, the Black Stars were able to overcome all their fears to defeat their South African opponents in 2 legs to stage their first appearance at the World Cup.



Ghana vs South Africa - 2004



On July 18, 2005, the Black Stars played one of their best games in recent times to maul South Africa 3-0 in a World cup qualifying match at the Kumasi Sports stadium.

Ghanaians had no hope in the Black Stars considering their history against the Bafana Bafana side in the past, but the players showed another side of themselves playing with cohesion and fluid with their passes.



Sulley Muntari's left foot of a shot in the 13th minute gave Ghana the opener before Stephen Appiah scored in the 56th minute with a scissor kick from a Sulley Muntari pass. Appiah later grabbed an assist for himself when he laid on a pass for Baffour Gyan to score.



South Africa vs Ghana - 2006



Ghana went on to beat South Africa 2-0 in a decisive return leg played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



With three points at stake for qualification, the Black Stars scored in the second half after Stephen Appiah set up Matthew Amoah.

Towards the end of full time, however, Chelsea star man, Michael Essien netted to solidify Ghana’s quest to qualifying with a game in hand.



Ghana later went on to qualify out of the group to stage their first-ever World Cup in 2006.



On Sunday, November 14, 2021, Ghana must defeat South Africa at all cost to keep their World Cup qualification dream alive.



Watch highlights of the 2004/05 matches below:



