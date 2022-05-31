History, records, key players: All you need to know about Ghana vs Madagascar match

Ghana face Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana will host Madagascar in their opening Group E match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The Black Stars are hoping to start their qualifying series with a win while The Barea will hope for a positive result in the away fixture against the four-time African champions.



The match is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT time at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Have they met before?



At the senior level, Ghana have faced Madagascar once. They met in a four-nation tournament in 2003.



The match ended in a six-goal thriller with both sides scoring three each.

Stephen Appiah, Charles Amoah, and Baffour Gyan were on the scoresheet for the Black Stars. Michael Essien scored an own goal in the game.



On Wednesday, after 19 years, the two nations will go head-to-head again, but this time is in a competitive fixture.



In 2015, the local Black Stars were invited to participate in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations(COASAFA) Cup.



They exited in the quarter-finals, losing 2-1 to Madagascar.



Therefore, with the local team included, Ghana have met Madagascar twice at all levels.

Rivalry



Ghana and Madagascar are not rivals in terms of football. There have not been many matches played between these two and also there are no events that have occurred in or outside football that would generate a rivalry.



History of Madagascar



The Madagascar senior national team played their first match in 1947, losing 1-0 to Mauritius.



They made their maiden appearance in Africa's flagship tournament, AFCON, in 2019 and finished in the quarter-finals.

Th Bereas are yet to make an appearance at the World Cup. They are ranked 102nd in the World and 22nd in Africa according to the FIFA ranking released in March.



Key players



The Black Stars have some good players in their ranks with skipper Andre Ayew leading the pack. Winger Kamaldeen Suleman and midfielder Mohammed Kudus are two players who could the difference for Ghana.



For Madagascar, experienced goalie, Melvin Adrien will be looking to keep Ghana at bay. Rayan Raveloson and skipper Anicet Abel are players they will hope to rely on.



Coaches

Ghana is led by former Dortmund winger Otto Addo whiles the Malagasies have Nicolas Dupuis as their head coach.



