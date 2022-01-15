‘Hmm’ – KP Boateng’s reaction to Black Stars draw with Gabon

Kevin-Prince Boateng

KP Boateng has reacted to Ghana's draw with Gabon

Black Stars drew 1-1 with Gabon at the ongoing AFCON



Black Stars in their opening game lost to Morocco



Kevin-Prince Boateng, a former Black Stars player, has reacted to Ghana’s 1-1 draw with the Gabonese national team at the ongoing AFCON.



In a tweet, the Hertha BSC player just wrote “Hmm”.



Boateng had earlier tweeted after Ghana’s opening defeat to Morocco that, the country should have just called him to play in the AFCON.

“Ghana should have just called me. Next game 3 points. Let’s go black stars,” his tweet read.



The Black Stars' second group game of the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Stade Omnisport Amadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, with Jim Allevinha scoring a late goal to cancel out Andre Ayew’s strike.



Skipper Andre Ayew gave the Black Stars the lead in the 18th minute but the team fell short with just two minutes left on the clock as Gabon gave themselves a good shot at qualifying to the Round of 16 stage.



After the recess, both teams struggled to keep up the tempo from the opening half but Gabon looked the most threatening team.



With two minutes to the end of the game, Jim Allevinha out of nowhere grabbed the leveller for Gabon which sparked wild celebrations by the Gabonese fans in Yaoundé.

There were some fisticuffs after the final whistle, where Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh, punched a Gabonese player and was shown a red card even after the game had ended.



The result on Friday means, Ghana will now have to win their last game against Comoros at all cost to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.



