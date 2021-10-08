Hoffeinham defender Kassim Nuhu Adams ready to work under Milovan Rajevac

TSG Hoffeinham defender, Kassim Nuhu Adams has vowed to give his everything when he is invited by new Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac.
The Serbian trainer was appointed as the new coach of Ghana last month replacing Charles Akonnor and the centre back is ready to work with him.
Adams has 11 appearances for the Black Stars but last played a match in the Ghana shirt in October 2020 during an international friendly against Mali.
The 26-year-old central defender eyes a return to the Ghana national team under the Serbian gaffer.
"It’s Ghana and I love this country because I started from here. I was a bit known in Ghana during my time at Medeama SC before traveling abroad," Adams told Medeamaa FM in an interview.
"If the opportunity comes to work with Milovan Rajevac (Ghana new coach), I will give 120% as I have always done in the Ghana shirt."
