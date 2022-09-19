0
Menu
Sports

Hoffenheim could have been an interesting challenge – Alexander Djiku

Djiku Parti Pour Rester Au Rc Strasbourg Clermont Sur Un Joueur De La Juventus 610x400 Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku says a move to Hoffenheim in the summer could have been an interesting challenge for him.

The tough-tackling defender came close to joining Hoffenheim in the summer window but the deal collapsed last minute due to huge demands from his agent.

Despite not feeling disappointed about his failed move, the 28-year-old believes a move to the Bundesliga side could have been interesting.

"Hoffenheim could have been an interesting new challenge. (…) I had an exit voucher, we waited for the right opportunity”

“I was looking for an ambitious, European but also a fulfilling project for my family and it didn't show up. Hoffenheim offered something, we studied the proposal but I did not sign there”

“It was not a big disappointment. I will have other opportunities, "said the Strasbourg vice-captain in L 'Crew,” he said.

His current contract at Strasbourg will expire in the summer of 2023.

Djiku has featured 8 times in all competitions for Strasbourg, scoring 1 goal in the process.

rcstrasbourg-alsace logo RC STRASBOURG ALSACE

LOADING OFFICIAL CONTENT

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
Related Articles: