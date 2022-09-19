Hoffenheim could have been an interesting challenge – Alexander Djiku

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku says a move to Hoffenheim in the summer could have been an interesting challenge for him.

The tough-tackling defender came close to joining Hoffenheim in the summer window but the deal collapsed last minute due to huge demands from his agent.



Despite not feeling disappointed about his failed move, the 28-year-old believes a move to the Bundesliga side could have been interesting.



"Hoffenheim could have been an interesting new challenge. (…) I had an exit voucher, we waited for the right opportunity”



“I was looking for an ambitious, European but also a fulfilling project for my family and it didn't show up. Hoffenheim offered something, we studied the proposal but I did not sign there”



“It was not a big disappointment. I will have other opportunities, "said the Strasbourg vice-captain in L 'Crew,” he said.

His current contract at Strasbourg will expire in the summer of 2023.



Djiku has featured 8 times in all competitions for Strasbourg, scoring 1 goal in the process.



