Hold on with the applause until Black Galaxies qualify for CHAN tournament – Dr. Tony Aubynn to Ghanaians

Dr. Tony Aubynn

Chairman of the Black Galaxies management committee team, Dr. Tony Aubynn has called on Ghanaians to continue supporting the team.

Over the weekend, the national team made up of players assembled from the local league beat their counterpart from Benin by a goal to nil to progress to the final round of the qualifiers for the 2023 CHAN tournament.



Amid praise for the team, Dr. Tony Aubynn says Ghanaians should hold on with the applause.



The Black Galaxies management committee chairman wants the team to be only congratulated after qualification for next year’s CHAN.



“We have not done anything yet but Ghanaians can congratulate and praise the team led by the technical handlers and the playing body for that superb performance against Benin.

“For us as a committee, we are yet to achieve our target which is to make it to the actual tournament in Algeria come next year. So reserve the applause and let’s get there first,” Dr. Tony Aubynn told Akoma FM in an interview.



He added, “We did a great selection from all divisions, the team had a lengthy period to camp and also we have a great leadership with our head coach Annor Walker.”



In the final round of the qualifiers, Ghana will take on Nigeria.