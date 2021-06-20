Holland can win the Euro 2020 tournament - Edwin Gyasi

Ghana International, Edwin Gyasi

Dutch-born Ghana International, Edwin Gyasi says his country of birth can clinch the Euro 2020 tournament that is currently underway.

Netherlands have booked their place in the round of 16 after their win against Austria.



Despite doubts surrounding their preparations for the tournament the Dutch became the first team to advance to the next stage of the tournament.



Two goals from Memphis Depaay and another from full back Dumfries gave the Dutch side a 2-0 win in Amsterdam on Thursday.



The Dutch-born who chose to represent Ghana after being snubbed by his country of birth says that his homeland can win the tournament.

“You look at the players and can conclude that they can win the trophy but this is a tournament and it is game after game and it is open,” the Samsunspor winger told Accra based Angel TV.



“The likes of France can also win the tournament,” he added.



Holland are top of Group C with maximum points from their first two games with a match to spare.



They will wrap up their group games against North Macedonia on Monday at the Amsterdam Arena.