0
Menu
Sports

Holstein Kiel coach Marcel Rapp call on striker Okyere Wriedt, all players to chase consistency

Holstein Kiel V Hamburger SV Second Bundesliga Okyere Wriedt

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The manager for Holstein Kiel, Marcel Rapp has rallied his teammates to continue working hard and add consistency to their performance in the German Bundesliga 2.

The gaffer got his tactics right on Sunday when he guided Holstein Kiel to secure a delightful 1-0 derby win against Hamburg SC.

On the matchday, Ghana attacker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was the star man as he netted the winning goal for the home team.

Speaking after the game, Holstein Kiel manager Marcel Rapp applauded the efforts of his team, insisting that the game plan was executed very well.

“Today we took an important step, but we still have to get more points to stay in the class,” the manager shared.

Coach Marcel Rapp continued, "We defended with passion. Especially in the second half we defended everything even better."

Up next for Holstein Kiel, the team will play against Dynamo Dresden.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang