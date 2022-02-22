Home-based players should not be rushed into the Black Stars- Ex-Ghana midfielder

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has reiterated that the performances of some local players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) are deserving of a national team call-up.

The former Udinese midfielder was at the stadium to witness Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko battle it out in this outstanding fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



According to him, the home-based players should pass through the various national teams before the Black Stars.



“I think after watching several games from the GPL, looking at the performances of some players, I believe they need that kind of challenge in the national team. However, we shouldn’t rush it because we want to qualify for the World Cup when we play Nigeria. Our match against Nigeria goes beyond football, it includes the infamous jollof debate, twitter fights, musical claims, and a lot more”.

“I was impressed with Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah, he is a good player, nice passer of the ball, and has confidence."



He added: “Sherrif Mohammed of Asante Kotoko is a player we should also keep an eye on. He really impressed me so much. Some of the players can get call up to the local Black Stars and other national teams.”