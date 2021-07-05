Hoodlums on rampage as gains made by Ghana football erodes

• Ghana football witnessed some violence over the weekend

• A referee was attacked at Sunyani while a coach of Berekum Chelsea was assaulted by Dreams FC fans



• The FA is being called to take drastic measures against violence at game venues



Events of the past two weeks have ensured that Ghana football enjoys nothing but the best attention it could ever get.



Two matches; Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak versus Kumasi Asante Kotoko generated huge excitement in the Ghana Premier League.



The sight of top politicians, celebrities and business moguls at the VIP stands of the Accra Sports Stadium sent the right message that the love for the local game which was being sought by the new GFA leadership with the #BringBackTheLove had been achieved.

Negative news had to gone bed with good news taking dominance, heightening hopes that the league which is without a head line sponsor could land one very soon.



Then came the events of Sunday, JulyJune 4, 2021. From the Division One League which is often described as the ‘jungle of Ghana football’ to the Ghana Premier League, fan violence waswere witnessed in two matches.



The Sunyani Coronation Par was the height of the disturbances. A video of irate fans of Bono Ahafo United fans going after referee Maxwell Hanson after he awarded a penalty against them has been shared and viewed more than ten thousand times on social media.



The referee took to his kneels as BA United went after him for giving Real Tamale United a penalty.



Reports say that the disturbance was not confined to only the Coronation Park. There was brawl between both set of fans on the streets of Sunyani. Properties owned by some members of the Northern community in Sunyani were burnt down by BA United fans as they suspected them to be supporters of RTU.





In the Ghana Premier League, the assistant coach of Berekum Chelsea was assaulted by Dreams FC fans during their game.



Coach Abdul Hannan Abu sustained serious injuries and has been admitted at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong.



GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi reports that he was brought to the hospital in a terrible state and required immediate attention.



He also clarified reports that Abdul Hannan was discharged from the hospital, revealing a member of Berekum Chelsea’s management spent the night at the hospital with him.

Meanwhile calls are being made for the FA and Ghana Police Service to arrest the hoodlums who perpetrated these acts.



Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure in a tweet warned that until the FA take a decisive action on fans’ violence, it should forget about getting sponsors for its products.



“The GFA must deal decisively with bloody scenes from match venues or forget attempts to court our love for the Ghanaian. This is football, not UFC,” he tweeted.



