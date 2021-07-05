Hooliganism: BA United ready to assist GFA investigations

Referee Maxwell Hansen run for his life after being chased by some angry fans of BA United

The Administrative Manager and Head of Communication for Brong Ahafo (BA) United Football Club has promised to avail themselves to help in investigations into the hooliganism in their match against Real Tamale United (RTU) over the weekend.

The referee in the Division One match was chased out by irate fans of BA United on Sunday for awarding the visiting side a penalty.



This prompted the angry fans of BA United to break into the park to attack the official.



Referee Maxwell Hanson had to run for his life.



A viral video from the Sunyani Coronation Park shows irate fans chasing the helpless referee while he moves to seek refuge from security.



Referee Maxwell Hanson had rescinded the decision to award the penalty against BA United.

Gunshots were fired on the streets of Sunyani to disperse the crowd while the RTU team was leaving the town.



Reacting to the issue on Onua TV’s Maakye on Monday, the Administrative Manager and Head of Communication for BA United, Bimpong Duodo, said referee Hanson was at fault because the penalty was not accurate.



He explained that prior to the awarding of the penalty, BA United had similar instances which should have earned them a penalty but the referee overlooked them.



Security:



On the security situation prior to the match, Mr. Duodo said there was heavy security ahead of the match but it was unfortunate the fans were able to break into the pitch and cause commotion.

He condemned hooliganism in football but explained that referees must also be wary of their decisions.



Politics and sports:



Mr. Duodo blamed some politicians for infiltrating football as the cause of what transpired at the Sunyani.



He said “we have a father of the nation who should have supported all the teams [but] openly supporting and financing one team and that is why such an incident happened”.