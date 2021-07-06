Hooliganism: Stop watching games and focus on the crowd – Alex Kotey jabs Police

• Alex Kotey wants the police to be proactive in tackling hooliganism
•He has tasked the police to stop watching games and concentrate on the ground
•The GFA is still silent on this weekend’s acts of hooliganism
Ghana Football Association's referee's manager, Rtd referee Alex Kotey, has asked police officers assigned to match venues to focus on the crowd and stop watching games with the fans.
Issues about hooliganism in Ghana football surfaced again as viral videos on social media captured moments when referee Maxwell Hanson received the chance of his life from fans of BA United for awarding a penalty against them to R.T.U in Sunyani Coronation Park.
On the same day when this issue happened in Sunyani, Dreams FC coach, players, and others were also captured on tape assaulting Berekum Chelsea coach Abdul Hannan in Dawu.
But speaking on the numerous cases of hooliganism in Ghana football, Rtd referee Alex Kotey has tasked the police to be proactive in dealing with these issues at the various stadiums.
“The Police for me I think that they are not proactive enough because you see as a Police officer you should be able to pick intelligence or smell some danger.”
“You see if we look at other countries in Europe and other places, you see the policemen, security or stewards watching the game but in our case, the policeman is watching the game and so how will he pick any intelligence from the crowd or sense danger?”
“So for me, I think there is a lot to be done though I know they are professionals yes we know that but they need to undertake more training,” Retired Referee Alex Kotey told Starr FM.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is yet to comments on the issues that happened at the Sunyani Coronation Park and the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.
Meanwhile, you can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, the people's choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.
Nominations are unlimited and end on August 31, 2021.
Below are the seventeen categories and their criteria to guide your nominations.
- Aduana Stars pip AshantiGold 1-0 to move closer to top 4 spot
- Keep your players if you want to conquer Africa – Prince Tagoe to Hearts leadership
- Great Olympics sends strong message to Fadi Fattal
- Hearts of Oak to block Raddy Ovuoka's exit
- MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko without influential duo for round of 16 clash against Deportivo
- Read all related articles