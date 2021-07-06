Hooliganism: Stop watching games and focus on the crowd – Alex Kotey jabs Police

• Alex Kotey wants the police to be proactive in tackling hooliganism

•He has tasked the police to stop watching games and concentrate on the ground



•The GFA is still silent on this weekend’s acts of hooliganism



Ghana Football Association's referee's manager, Rtd referee Alex Kotey, has asked police officers assigned to match venues to focus on the crowd and stop watching games with the fans.



Issues about hooliganism in Ghana football surfaced again as viral videos on social media captured moments when referee Maxwell Hanson received the chance of his life from fans of BA United for awarding a penalty against them to R.T.U in Sunyani Coronation Park.



On the same day when this issue happened in Sunyani, Dreams FC coach, players, and others were also captured on tape assaulting Berekum Chelsea coach Abdul Hannan in Dawu.

But speaking on the numerous cases of hooliganism in Ghana football, Rtd referee Alex Kotey has tasked the police to be proactive in dealing with these issues at the various stadiums.



“The Police for me I think that they are not proactive enough because you see as a Police officer you should be able to pick intelligence or smell some danger.”



“You see if we look at other countries in Europe and other places, you see the policemen, security or stewards watching the game but in our case, the policeman is watching the game and so how will he pick any intelligence from the crowd or sense danger?”



“So for me, I think there is a lot to be done though I know they are professionals yes we know that but they need to undertake more training,” Retired Referee Alex Kotey told Starr FM.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is yet to comments on the issues that happened at the Sunyani Coronation Park and the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.