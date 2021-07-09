Hooliganism in Sunyani is a national security threat – GFA

Communications director of the Ghana Football Association , Henry Asante Twum

Communications director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has argued that the incident that happened in Sunyani is beyond footballing reasons and causes a threat to the national security apparatus.

Real art of hooliganism engulfed Division One League game between BA United and Real Tamale United where referee Maxwell Hanson was nearly butchered at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



The GFA Executive Council has therefore banned the venue and has extended it to all other zone one teams in the league; as they are all to play remaining games behind closed doors.



In responding to what went into this decision by the GFA ExCo, the renowned journalist believes the incident was not just about football.

“What happened in Sunyani was not just about football. It goes beyond football but it is not everything that can be said on radio. This is a national security threat. The incident happened and went outside the pitch”, Henry said this on Happy FM’s mid-morning sports show



When quizzed what informed the executive committee of the GFA to come to this conclusion, Mr Asante said, “These issues are very sensitive hence one must be guided by history in order not to say anything that might result into another problem. It is not like the GFA is not aware of the incident outside the park but we have a different strategy for it”.



With only three matches to go in the national Division One League, the GFA communication’s director has assured all stakeholders that the GFA will ensure strict security for both referees and participating teams to avoid any future occurrence of such nature.