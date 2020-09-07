Sports News

Horoya AC part ways with Ghanaian defender Hudu Yakubu

Ghanaian defender, Hudu Yakubu

Horoya AC and Ghanaian defender Hudu Yakubu have mutually parted ways following the expiration of the latter's contract.

Yakubu joined the Guinean giants in 2018 from AS Togo Port following his exploits in the CAF Champions League.



The defender made only nine appearances for his club and scored one goal in all competitions last season.

The former AshantiGold SC, Medeama SC and Heart of Lions ace featured in 13 games, scored one goal and provided one assist during the 2018/19 CAF Champions League.

