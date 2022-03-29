How 9-man Black Stars defeated Super Eagles 3-2 in Nigeria in 1973

The Black Stars of Ghana

Few hours to go at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja where the Super Eagles will host the Black Stars of Ghana for the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

With the first leg game ending goalless a the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, Nigerians are hoping to have a repeat of what happened in 2001 prior to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea, Japan.



The Super Eagles in 2001 drew goalless in Ghana and beat the Black Stars 3-0 in Port Harcourt to become the fifth and final African team to qualify for the 2002 World Cup.



A goal from Victor Agali and a brace from Tijani Babandiga sealed the victory for the Super Eagles over the Black Stars.



Ghanaians on the other hand, are hoping for a repeat of what happened in 1973 when the Black Stars beat Nigeria 3-2 away from home despite ending the game with nine men.

According to sports historian Bright Yeboah Taylor of Kumasi-based Pure FM, the Black Stars ended the game with nine men as Eric Amankwa and star player Malik Jabir were sent off by Congolese referee P. Nkuka.



The Black Stars however couldn't make it to the 1974 FIFA World Cup after eliminating the Super Eagles. Congo Democratic Republic ( then known as Zaire) beat Ghana to pick Africa’s sole ticket.



Captain of the side, Kwasi Owusu scored a brace to guarantee a 3-2 victory for nine men Black Stars team against Nigeria in Lagos.



The Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja will try to deny Ghana World Cup qualification for the second successive time since 2001.