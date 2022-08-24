How Adom-Otchere trolled his wife over Chelsea 3-0 defeat to Leeds United

Broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere,

Football is mostly known for uniting people and turning enemies into friends, but it can also break up happy relationships and turn loved ones into enemies, and even worse.

The thrill of seeing your opponent fall in a match is unparalleled, leading to trolls and banters.



Last weekend, in the household of broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere, was handed the trolling chip after Chelsea lost 3-0 loss Leeds United.



Adom-Otchere, who is a Manchester United fan, broke his wife, Madam Rosemary Beryl-Archer who is a Chelsea fan and had to call on their Children to console her.



Beryl-Archer, the Ghana Exim Bank's deputy Chief Executive in charge of Banking/Business, was unable to get exact revenge on her husband as Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Monday night.



"What a weekend we had. I put something up on Sunday, didn't I? Not the first part, the first part is very important but in the second part, I said good luck to Manchester United, some of you were laughing. You were laughing, you didn't understand what I was saying. You saw what happened at the shrine...at Old Trafford," Adom-Otchere said on his Good evening Ghana show.



He went on to describe how his wife sneaked into the house after work because Man United were leading.

"I was telling my wife that the shrine is back because she is a Chelsea fan. Saturday the whole family had to console her, Chelsea were heavily beaten by 3-0 and when I called the children to console her, she was quite upset. So on Monday evening she was at work I was at home and I called her and said the shrine is back and she said "oh, 1-0? against Liverpool? you sit down and say the shrine is back, you'll see what will happen." So when the second was scored, she had already come home but she did even tell me she had come home and she said very painfully that "Oh, I saw your second goal by Marcus Rashford" and I said no "but if a goal is scored is that how you say it? Anyways that goes for all Chelsea fans hard luck."



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











EE/