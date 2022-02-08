How Aggrey-Fynn, Duodo Ankrah helped Ghana win its first AFCON in 1963

Black Stars captain, Aggrey Fynn with the AFCON trophy in 1963

GhanaWeb Features

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations saw a debut winner in Senegal who beat Egypt on penalties to win the trophy for the first time.



Undoubtedly, the Senegal squad that achieved what is an incredible feat will be remembered for ages just like Ghana’s 1963 squad.



For Senegal, February 6 will live with them forever just as December 1, is a monumental day for Ghanaians in football terms.



Ghana won the AFCON for the first time on December 1, 1963, after seeing off Sudan in the final. A remarkable achievement that occurred on home soil and on the team's first ever appearance.



Preparations

Ghana had a well-planned and prepared team led by arguably the greatest coach in Ghana football history, Charles Kumi Gyamfi.



The Black Stars before the tournament, played against then five times European champions Real Madrid in Accra. The historic match featured Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano. The game ended three-all at the Accra Sports Stadium in 1962.



Coach C K Gyamfi named an 18-man squad for the AFCON. The squad had 9 players from then President Kwame Nkrumah's team, Real Republicans, who had won the double- the League and FA Cup. Four from Asante Kotoko, two from Kumasi Cornerstone and one each from Ghana Army, Brong Ahafo United and Hearts of Oak.



Full Squad



Dodoo Ankrah (Real Republicans), Evans Oblitey (Real Republicans),Ben Acheampong former Ben Simmons (Real Republicans), Franklin Crentsil(Real Republicans), Kwame Adarkwa (Kotoko) , Kofi Pare (Real Republicans), Wilberforce Mfum (Kotoko),Agyemang Gyau (Real Republicans, Leonard Acquah (Defence Stars), E.E Degraft (Corners Stones), Osei Kofi (Kotoko). Addo Odametey(Late) (Real Republicans), Edward Acquah (Real Republicans), (late),Mohammed Salisu (Kotoko) (late) Aggrey Fyn(Captain) (Real Republicans), (late) Ofei Dodoo (Hearts of Oak), Joe Aikens (Corners Stones), Atta Kwame (B.A United).

The tournament



Ghana were in Group A of the then six nation tournament. The Black Stars were paired alongside defending champions Ethiopia and Tunisia in a group of three with the group winner playing in the final whiles the first runner up play in a third-place play-off.



The Black Stars faced Tunisia in the first game of the tournament. Kotoko midfielder, Wilberforce Mfum gave Ghana the lead inside 9 minutes, scoring the country's first-ever goal in of the AFCON.



Mohamed Salah Jedidi equalised later in the first half as the match finished one-all.



In the second game against Ethiopia, one of Ghana's greatest goal scorers, Edward Acquah provided the Black Stars the needed win after netting two goal to give Ghana a 2-0 win.

Final



The win set up a final against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium with referee Hédi Ben Abdelkader from Tunisia as the center man.



Captain Aggrey-Fynn scored from the spot to opened the scoring for Ghana after the first half had ended goalless. Aquah netted his second successive brae brace to guide the Black Stars to an empathic 3-0 win.



Celebration after the win



Osei Kofi in recent years recounted that the celebrations were equal to that of the celebration in 1957 when Ghana gained independence.

Author Emmanuel Enin