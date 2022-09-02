How Alhaji Grusah became friends with former Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi

Alhaji Grusah and Silvio Berlusconi

Owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has opened up about his relationship with the former owner of AC Milan and former Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi.

Alhaji Grusah told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on his show that he used to share a strong relationship with the Italian politician and other influential sports personalities.



He revealed he struck a relationship with Berlusconi during the 1991 Under-17 World Cup because the then AC Milan owner wanted some Ghanaian players.



The King Faisal bankroller said that Berlusconi was interested in signing Osei Kuffour, Emmanuel Duah, and Mohammed Gago.



Alhaji Grusah said he enjoyed greatly the relationship as Berlusconi offered him some amount of money to buy land.



He added their relationship however died after Berlusconi went into full-time politics.

“It was through the 1991 World Cup. They wanted players like Gago, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, and Emmanuel Duah. You know football is about the mafia. Berlusconi and the manager of Mardona. Berlusconi gave me money to get land. We have cleared the land. Our contact broke down when he became a politician,” he said.



Alhaji Gruzah is respected by many as one of Ghana football’s most revered personalities, having churned out a number of football stars.



His King Faisal Babies club has produced the likes of Sammy Kuffour, Ibrahim Tanko, and Sheila Illiasu among others.



Berlusconi on the other hand was the Prime Minister of Italy in four governments from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011.



The former AC Milan owner is widely credited for the team’s successes in the 90s and 2000s.

KPE