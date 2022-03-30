How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana draw 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja

Nigeria host Ghana for second leg of World Cup tie



Ghana qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2022



Football clubs have sent congratulatory messages to their players in the Black Stars after Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The Black Stars of Ghana booked their 4th qualification to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after ending the dreams of the Super Eagles of Nigeria who were hoping to qualify to the Mundial for the 7th time in their history.



Otto Addo became the second black coach after Kwasi Appiah to have qualified Ghana for the World Cup after his team held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress.



And they did exactly that, qualifying for the World Cup after missing the 2018 showpiece in Russia. For Nigeria, this is the first time they will be missing the World Cup since 2006.



As Ghanaians continue to celebrate the victory over the Nigerians, European clubs also joined the train to congratulate their players and staff who were part of the Ghanaian team.



Here is a compilation of the clubs who have congratulated the Black Stars for qualifying for the World Cup:





Scores a crucial goal ????

Qualifies for the World Cup ????



Congratulations @Thomaspartey22 and #TeamGhana ???? pic.twitter.com/6qVN52VRpf — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 29, 2022

He stuck with us back in the summer, and now he's off to a World Cup ????



Freaking amazing



Our guy ????#STFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lRmXscxTQe — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) March 29, 2022

Jordan Ayew and Ghana are heading to the 2022 World Cup ????????



They qualify after beating Nigeria over two legs ????#CPFC pic.twitter.com/xVoYsB4nsT — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 29, 2022

Congrats to Otto Addo and the @GhanaBlackstars on qualifying for the World Cup! ????????



A true Ghanaian legend! ???? pic.twitter.com/kv8DtRIIPC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 29, 2022





