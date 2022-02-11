How Asamoah Gyan 'prevented' Sports Minister from leaving Black Stars hotel at 2015 AFCON

Ghana beat Algeria at 2015 AFCON

Black Stars finish second at 2015 AFCON



Mahama Ayariga highlights importance of motivation to Black Stars players



“No, you can’t go just like that. You brought us luck and we won the match yesterday and now you say you are going back to Accra. How can you go back to Accra? Minister, you have to be here with us” These were the words of then Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan as recalled by the Sports Minister then Mahama Ayariga.



The Black Stars had turn around a difficult situation and did the unexpected by beating Algeria in the second Group C game of the tournament.



That goal was scored by Asamoah Gyan who had been rumored to be sick and was out of the game.



Gyan was indeed sick and was in no frame to play the game but Mahama Ayariga who had arrived in the team’s camp a day prior had a conversation with him and drummed home the significance of the match.

A motivated Gyan agreed to play the game despite being sick and proved his mettle by scoring the only goal of the game.



A day after the game, Mahama Ayariga who had to rush to the team’s camp from a health facility in Accra, packed his luggage and was about leaving the team’s hotel for Accra.



‘Unfortunately’ for him, he met Asamoah Gyan at the entrance of the hotel and the then captain pleaded amid insistence for him to stay with the team.



Gyan’s basis was that the Minister had brought them luck and that his charm was going to be needed in the subsequent matches.



Watch Mahama Ayariga narrate his experience on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program



