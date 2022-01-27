How Asamoah Gyan reported K. T Hammond to President Kufuor for criticising Black Stars

Cameroon knockout Ghana from AFCON 2008

Ghana fail to win AFCON title after 40-years



Milovan Rajevac refuses to resign as Ghana coach



Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa Constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond [K.T Hammond] has shared a story of how former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan reported him to former President, John Agyekum Kufuor.



According to him, during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana, he made comments about Ghana’s bad performance and the fact that the Black Stars ‘were messing with our hearts’.



He recalled that the striker who was irritated by his comments reported him to then President Kufuor to punish him for his unfortunate comments.



“At the 2008 AFCON, Asamoah Gyan reported me to President Kufuor that I have made statements that they were messing with our hearts so Kufuor should do what is in his power to punish me,” KT Hammond said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday January 26, 2022.

He revealed that despite not being there he was forewarned that the President might take an action against him but he was lucky to have escaped it.



“I wasn’t there but those who were there came and told me I was in trouble, because Asamoah Gyan has reported me to the President, what have I done?,” the MP quizzed.



He went ahead to say, “I waited for a call but the call didn’t come.”



According to him, “I have never been happy with Asamoah Gyan up to today and come to think about it, look at what he did to us with that penalty” at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Watch video below



