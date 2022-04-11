How Asamoah Gyan's prophecy about World Cup came to pass

Asamoah Gyan set record on his debut game for the Black Stars
Asamoah Gyan set record in Ghana's win over Czech Republic at 2006 World
Ghana qualify for 2006 World Cup as group winners
Black Stars' all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that he foretold Ghana's first-ever qualification to the FIFA World Cup.
Gyan was a member of the Black Stars squad that qualified for Ghana's first-ever appearance at the prestigious intercontinental tournament in 2006.
The erstwhile skipper said he seemly prophesied to his friends back in Junior Secondary School(JSS) that during his time at the Black Stars, Ghana will qualify for World Cup.
"Honestly, when I say this, people don't really believe me but when I was in JSS I used to say it and my friends took it as a joke. At that time, Ghana had not played at the World Cup so I said that during my time, if I wear the national team jersey, Ghana will qualify for the World Cup," He said on Peace FM.
"It was during my time with the national team that Ghana qualified for the World Cup in 2006. So it seems like a prophecy because I was certain about what I had in me," he added.
Asamoah Gyan made his Black Stars debut at age 17 in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers in 2003. He was introduced in Ghana's game against Somalia, replacing former Asante Kotoko striker Nana Arhin Duah on the 77th minute.
Gyan scored in the 82nd minute, becoming Ghana's youngest scorer. The Black Stars won the game 5-0.
Ghana topped the final group of six to qualify for their first-ever World Cup tournament.
At the tournament in Germany, Gyan scored Ghana's first-ever goal at the World Cup, when the Black Stars announced their presence on the World's stage with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in Group E.
