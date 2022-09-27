How Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics trolled Hearts of Oak for sacking Samuel Boadu

Sacked Hearts of Oak manager, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak rivals, Accra Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko have mocked the Phobians following the dismissal of coach Samuel Boadu.

The two rivals have combined on social media to troll Hearts, who announced the dismissal of their manager on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Olympics posted a video of Ghanaian boxer Bokum Banku saying, "We are all suffering, but someone is suffering than the other. Since you said I won't succeed, you won't also succeed. So, in general, we are all in this suffering, but still, someone is suffering more."



In reply, Kotoko posted a hilarious video of Ghanaian comedian Ackah Ebenezer explaining a bad situation in the Ga language.



Great Olympics are the local rivals of Hearts, who always battle with the Phobians for bragging rights in the capital.



However, Asante Kotoko are fierce rivals of Hearts of Oak and battle with them for the bragging rights as Ghana's greatest club.



Samuel Boadu leaves after a torrid start to the Ghana Premier League 2022/23 campaign, where they are without a win in their opening three matches.

Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana Stars before drawing their games against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.



After spending two seasons at the club, Boadu leaves Hearts of Oak with five trophies which include the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup and others.





EE/KPE