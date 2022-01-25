How BBC, Sky Sports, CNN reported stampede that killed 8 people at 2021 AFCON

The 60-000 capacity stadium can only accommodate 80% fans

Eight people died while 50 people were injured during a stampede at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match where the hosts Cameroon engaged in a Round of 16 encounter on Monday, January 24, 2022.



There was disorder as fans attempted to access Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé to watch their national team play against Comoros.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which organizes the Africa Cup of Nations, said it was aware of the incident.

Videos captured on social media capture fans screaming as the entry gates to the Olembe Stadium were crashed.



The incident that occurred during Cameroon’s game on Monday night did not go unnoticed as several international outlets reported the incident.



Below are some reports from international media on AFCON 2021 stampede.



BBC



The British Broadcasting Company reported the stampede with the headline ‘Africa Cup of Nations: At least eight killed in crush at Cameroon stadium’.

The report said ‘At least eight people have been killed and dozens more injured in a crush outside an Africa Cup of Nations football match in Cameroon.’



Sky Sports



With the headline ‘Africa Cup of Nations: At least six people dead in stampede outside football game in Cameroon,’ the UK sports media reported the incident with images from the Olembe Stadium on Monday night.



According to Sky Sports, “At least six people were killed in a stampede outside the stadium in an Africa Cup of Nations football game in Cameroon, officials have said.”



“The stampede happened as crowds struggled to gain access to Olembe Stadium in the capital, Yaounde, to watch the host nation play Comoros in a last 16 knockout match.”

CNN



The report by Joel Kouam and Mitchell McCluskey for CNN noted that the “The crush occurred as fans attempted to access Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé to watch the match between Cameroon and Comoros.”



The report further added, “Monday's incident came a day after another tragedy in the capital. At least 16 people were killed when a fire tore through a nightclub early Sunday, according to a government statement. Another eight people were seriously injured and are in intensive care.”



Reuters



On Reuters, the international news agency focused more on the progress Cameroon has made to promote the AFCON despite attempts to use the stampede to dent the tournament.

“At least eight fans died and 38 people were injured in a stampede at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 games in the Africa Cup of Nations against Comoros, the government said in a statement.”



“Images shared on social media, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate.”



“Following a low turnout in the first round games at brand new stadiums built for the continent's premier men's soccer tournament, Cameroon authorities have thrown open stadium gates, organized mass transport and given out free tickets to lure fans.”