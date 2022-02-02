How BBC reported Sulley Muntari’s transfer to Hearts of Oak

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, is currently enjoying some good international mileage after signing former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari.
Accra Hearts of Oak unveiled the signing of Sulley Muntari ahead of the second round of the 2021/2022 season on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
The 37-year-old has experience from three World Cup tournaments, having featured for the Black Stars in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cup editions.
The return of Sulley Muntari to the Ghana Premier League has become the most discussed issue in the Ghanaian media space aside the vacant Black Stars coaching job since the deal was announced.
The match between Sulley Muntari and Accra Hearts of Oak has also received some international recognition after it was featured on the BBC.
“Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak have signed former Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari on a one-year deal,” portion of the story on the transfer read.
Sulley Muntari is expected to use his over twenty years of experience in football to help motivate the young players within the Hearts of Oak team to keep fighting for the league trophy despite being 5th on the league table.
