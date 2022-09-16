8
How Black Stars could line up against Brazil, Nicaragua with Kudus Mohammed as false 9

Mohammed Kudus Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo could test Kudus Mohammed in a false 9 role in Ghana's upcoming friendly games in the September international break.

The argument has been that, Ghana lack potent striker upfront and with Kudus outscoring all the Black Stars attacking options currently, he should be used in the same role at the Black Stars.

The technical team could give the false 9 system a try during the international break when Ghana face Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

In the false 9 trial, here is how Ghana could line up.

3-4-3: Jojo Wollacott; Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Gideon Mensah, Tariq Lamptey; Baba Iddrisu, Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kudus Mohammed, Osman Bukari.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
