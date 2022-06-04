How Black Stars could line up against Central African Republic

The Black Stars of Ghana

We predict the Black Stars' likely starting XI for their 2023 Afcon qualifier against The Wild Beasts on Sunday

GOALKEEPER - Joseph Wollacott



Barely tested in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Madagascar in the opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Swindon Town shot-stopper is expected to keep the starting spot against the Central African Republic on Sunday.



RIGHT-BACK - Denis Odoi



Having started in each of Ghana's last three games and performed well, it is fair to say that the former Belgium international is now the Black Stars first-choice right-back.



LEFT-BACK - Gideon Mensah

Between Bordeaux's Gideon Mensah and Reading's Baba Rahman, it remains to be seen who gets the nod at left-back, but considering the former's rise in value over the last couple of international games, the odds appear to be in his favour.



CENTRAL DEFENDER - Daniel Amartey



Should there be any Ghana defender cocksure of his starting spot against CAR, it has got to be the Leicester City centre-back.



CENTRAL DEFENDER - Jonathan Mensah



The Columbus Crew centre-back was snubbed for Gideon Mensah as partner to Amartey on Wednesday owing to a late arrival to camp.

However, with a stiffer challenge expected from the opposition in the next game, coach Otto Addo is likely to opt for a natural centre-back pair, which could work in Jonathan's favour.



DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER - Iddrisu Baba



The Real Mallorca man did a great job in defensive midfield against Madagascar and his effort is expected to earn him another start on Sunday.



ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Mohammed Kudus



Having scored and provided an assist to help account for Madagascar, the Ajax sensation will be expected to inspire the Black Stars from attacking midfield against The Wild Beasts.

ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Andre Ayew



The Al-Sadd ace did not have an outstanding game against Madagascar but his status as captain might just be enough to protect his place in the starting XI.



RIGHT FORWARD - Osman Bukari



After coming on for the uninspiring Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on Wednesday and going on to score during his limited time on the pitch, the Nantes attacker might just have done enough to earn a starting spot in the next game.



LEFT FORWARD - Jordan Ayew

Despite lacking sharpness in the final third, the Crystal Palace man worked tirelessly against Madagascar. Considering Kamaldeen Sulemana's loss of form as he is just returning from injury, Jordan is tipped to start again.



CENTRE FORWARD - Felix Afena-Gyan



With an assist and a goal in the last game, the Roma youngster will be surprised should he be overlooked in Addo's starting set-up.



