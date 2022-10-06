0
How Black Stars players, GFA reacted to Kwadwo Asamoah's retirement

Kwadwo Asamoah For Juve Kwadwo Asamoah won 13 trophies in Italy

Thu, 6 Oct 2022

Midfielder Thomas Partey and some former Black Stars players have celebrated Kwadwo Asamoah as the former Juventus and Inter Milan player retires from international and club football.

Kwadwo Asamoah, often called Asokwa Maradona, officially closed his professional footballing career on Tuesday, October 5, 2022, with a social media announcement.

After a meeting with his agent, Pastorello, following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

Though the announcement came as a shock to Ghanaians, they hailed the 33-year-old for serving his nation to the best of his abilities.

His former teammates, Thomas Partey, Stephen Appiah, and Ghana's record goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan have all taken to social media to celebrate Kwadwo Asamoah while wishing him well in his future endeavors.

"Sharing the pitch with you was a joy; enjoy your retirement," Stephen Appiah wrote on his Twitter page after Kwadwo Asamoah's retirement announcement.

The Black Stars' and Ghana Football Association's official handle also reacted to Kwadwo's retirement while thanking him for his service to the nation.

Below are some of the reactions:









Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
