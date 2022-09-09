How Black Stars' players demand for World Cup appearance fees started

Black Stars team at the 2006 World Cup

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, Fred Pappoe has opened up about the genesis of appearance fees by the Black Stars.

Fred Pappoe narrated that appearance fee which has now become a bane to the country started after Ghana qualified for its first World Cup in 2006. According to him, the Black Stars had gone to play a friendly match in Scotland when the players requested to have a meeting with the management of the Black Stars.



He noted that it was at the meeting that the Black Stars first requested an appearance fee which was very novel to the management committee. He professed that management of the Black Stars at first found it absurd for the players to demand appearance fees because the country was already paying match bonuses.



“As far as I remember I think bonuses to national teams were paid to players regularly way before we even came to office in 2005. The issue of appearance fees I believe started right on the eve of our World Cup in 2006. That is when we qualified for our first World Cup and it was a steep learning experience for us,” Fred Pappoe said at the e-Sports Summit.



He added, “I remember quite frankly in Scotland, we had gone to play a match and the players sought permission from management to speak to us and then we went into the room then they mentioned this animal called the appearance fees. We were like what is appearance fee, what are they talking about.”



He explained that the players became aware of appearance fees because, “apparently, some of the players had teammates in other national teams and it has been invoked in their national teams. So, they confronted us with the issue and it appeared new to us because their argument was that Ghana had been given some amount of money by FIFA so they also felt that they were entitled to a certain portion of it as their due. So that is the genesis of the appearance fee. The actors I don’t want to mention but they are very familiar faces.”

“After a lot of discussions, we accepted and said we are managing the team for the state so we have to relay the information to government and they agreed,” he added.



The former GFA vice noted that in recent times the Black Stars have demanded outrageous amounts for appearance fees which is even more than the state gets after the tournament.



“The players argument was that the country was going to gain something from the World Cup and they need a percentage from that. So, it won’t make sense for us to pay more to the players than we will be given after the tournament,” he argued.



In 2014, Ghana received a total of US$8 million from FIFA for participating in the World Cup in Brazil. The playing body of the Black Stars was paid US$100,000 each to 23 players.



Fred Pappoe explained that the budget of the appearance fees must be kept within the group stages of the tournament to ensure that government does not overspend in case the team fails to progress to the knockout phase.

JNA/KPE