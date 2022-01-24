How Black Stars players in Premier League fared for clubs in the first appearance after AFCON exit

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Partey serve suspension as Arsenal draw with Burnley

Jordan Ayew handed a cameo in Crystal Palace defeat



Daniel Amartey enjoys full throttle in Leicester's draw with Brighton

Black Stars' English contingent made their first appearance for their respective clubs over the weekend after Ghana's early exit from the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



The five-man contingent includes Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Andy Yiadom, and Baba Rahman.



Aside from Partey who did not feature for Arsenal due to suspension, the remaining four had maximum minutes following their return.



In the English Premier League

In the absence of Partey, Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at the Emirates on Saturday, January 22.



Jordan Ayew



Crystal Palace came up against Liverpool at Selhurst Park, where Ayew was named among the substitutes for the game.



In the match that ended in a 3-1 win for Liverpool, the Ghanaian forward was introduced to the game in 77th minutes.



Daniel Amartey



Daniel Amartey was named in Leicester City's lineup against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, January 23.

Amartey lasted the entire duration of the game that ended a goal apiece as the Foxes share the spoils with Brighton at the King Power.



EFL Championship



Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom



The two Black Stars full-backs had enjoyed 90 minutes upon their return to Reading in a seven goals thriller that ended in a 3-4 win for Huddersfield.



Andy Yiadom picked up a yellow card in the entertaining fixture.