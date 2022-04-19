How Black Stars players, officials survived chaos at Abuja Stadium

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria

Chaos break after Ghana draw with Nigeria in Abuja



Ghana hold Nigeria to one-all draw in second leg of World Cup play-off



Disturbing scenes at the MOK Abiola Stadium on March 29, 2022, eclipsed what was an exciting FIFA World Cup playoff second leg encounter between Ghana and Nigeria.



The first leg four days prior ended goalless in Kumasi, Ghana, as the return leg in Abuja was everything to play for; for the two sides with World Cup ticket at stake.



The highly intense and intriguing game that kept both fans at the edge of their seats ended a goal apiece.

The results, meant Ghana had sealed a qualification to the World Cup riding on the away goal rule.



The Nigerian fans who filled the 60,000 capacity stadium to its rafters, hoping the Super Eagles would qualify could not take in the disappointment as they scaled the inner perimeter to invade the pitch and began destroying properties at the stadium.



Speaking on GhanaWeb Sport check, Ghana FA communication manager, Henry Asante Twum shared his experience in what he said was 'frightening' and how the Black Stars players escaped the chaotic scene unharmed.



According to Twum, the players after the final whistle, the Black Stars ran to the stand where the Ghanaian fans sat to celebrate with them.



In the process, a CAF security official directed the team to move into the tunnel for safety reasons because the fans had started running onto the pitch.

